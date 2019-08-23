Bond Request Denied For Trevor Man

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI–The Trevor man accused of sexually assaulting a woman will not get a reduced bond amount.

33 year old Robert Eaton also allegedly beat and fired shots at the victim-a high school friend whom he had called for help-before instigating an hours long standoff with Sheriff’s Deputies. Eaton’s attorney asked the judge to lower his $250,000 bond in the February 7th incident.

The judge denied the request and kept the bond amount as is, citing the appropriateness of the amount given the charges Eaton faces. He’s charged with attempted homicide, first degree sexual assault, aggravated battery, among other charges.

He’s due back in court next month.