Bradford Girls Basketball Two Wins Away From State; Face Top Seeded Kettle Moraine
March 2, 2023 6:00AM CST
credit: Alpha Images
By Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The WIAA Girls Sectional Semis are Thursday night.
No 4 Bradford plays No 1 Kettle Moraine.
The Red Devil girls advanced with a 68-45 win over No 5 Janesville Craig to clinch the Regional Title.
The winner plays the winner of the No 2 Franklin and the No 3 Oak Creek matchup for the right to go to the state tournament on Saturday.