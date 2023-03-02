Bradford Girls Basketball Two Wins Away From State; Face Top Seeded Kettle Moraine

credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The WIAA Girls Sectional Semis are Thursday night.

No 4 Bradford plays No 1 Kettle Moraine.

The Red Devil girls advanced with a 68-45 win over No 5 Janesville Craig to clinch the Regional Title.

The winner plays the winner of the No 2 Franklin and the No 3 Oak Creek matchup for the right to go to the state tournament on Saturday.