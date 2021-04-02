Brownlee Makes Court Appearance in Murder Charge

A Kenosha man accused of killing his girlfriend last month was bound over for further proceedings during a brief hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court yesterday. 51-year-old Ramon Brownlee is charged in the killing of 26 year old Charniese Brown.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Brownlee is being held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million bond, and will be back in court for an arraignment May 19th.

He is charged with two felonies, first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.