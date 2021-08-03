Cases Mixed, Deaths Down, Vaccines Up in Lake County

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-3-21)

(Chicago, IL) Covid case numbers were down across Illinois on Sunday and Monday, with mixed results in Lake County. Illinois Health officials say the County saw a 4-day average of 89 cases a day between Friday and Monday, with no reported deaths. The statewide death toll over the last four days was 19, down from 27 the previous four days. Hospitalizations continue to increase, with the highest numbers being reported in central and southern Illinois…where transmission rates have been deemed “high” according to the IDPH. Covid-linked hospitalizations in the state’s region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, currently sits at 40. The record high was set at 370 in November of 2020, and was at 94 during the last Covid spike in early May of this year.

Vaccine numbers have been pushing up in Illinois over fear of another sustained Coronavirus increase. Illinois Health officials say 51% of the state’s entire population is considered fully vaccinated…that number pushes to nearly 57% when factoring in those 12 and up who are actually eligible for the shot. In that same group, nearly 73% have received at least one dose. In Lake County around 52%, or about 365-thousand people are considered fully vaccinated…the third highest percentage out of Chicago and the collar counties.