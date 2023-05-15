Charges Filed in Fatal Gurnee Crash from Last Summer

(Gurnee, IL) A North Chicago man is behind bars, charged with a crash last summer that killed one and injured one. An extensive investigation determined that Christopher Huley was under the influence when he rear ended a vehicle in Gurnee in July of 2022. The crash killed a 66-year-old Tennessee man and injured a 64-year-old woman. Huley has been charged with 3 counts of reckless homicide and three counts aggravated DUI. Bond for the 37-year-old has been set at 250-thousand-dollars…with a mid June court date.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-15-23)