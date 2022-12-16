Charges Filed in Fatal Racine County Crash; Go Fund Me Set Up For Victim

By Peter Serzant, WLIP News

CALEDONIA, WI (WLIP)–We have more details on the fatal head on crash we reported earlier this week.

The 20 year old woman who died has been identified as Johanna Pascoe, who was on her way to work as a nurse at a Milwaukee hospital when she was hit.

The other driver has been identified as 21 year old Ernesto Regalado-Rodriguez who is alleged to have been intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit when he crossed the centerline on Highway 32 in Caledonia Monday morning.

A Go Fund Me Page set up for Pascoe’s family says she was a recent graduate of Gateway Technical College’s Nursing Program and took part in Gateway’s Nurse Pinning ceremony less than 72 hours before the accident.

Among the charges Regalado-Rodriguez now faces are Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and knowingly operating without a valid license causing death.

He is due in court next week.