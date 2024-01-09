Charges Filed in Lake County Fatal Crash From August

(Fox Lake, IL) An Ingleside man is facing charges stemming from a fatal crash that took place last summer. Kevin Kaminski has been indicted by a Lake County Grand Jury with two counts each of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI causing death. The 49-year-old is accused of being under the influence of both drugs and alcohol when he caused a wrong-way crash in the Fox Lake area last August. Killed in the crash was 21-year-old Anthony Herrera of Wauconda. Warrants have been issued, but Kaminski had not been taken into custody as of Monday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-9-24)