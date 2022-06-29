Charges Filed in Monday Crash-Suspect Faces 17 Felonies

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have officially been filed against the Kenosha man accused of crashing head-on into another vehicle.

It happened Monday afternoon on 60th Street near 32nd Avenue.

Court records show 29 year old Theodoric McDonald is charged with 17 felonies including multiple charges of fleeing an officer causing great bodily harm, O-W-I causing injury to someone under 16 and 1st degree recklessly endangering safety.

McDonald was allegedly fleeing police when he turned the corner on 60th street and collided head-on with another vehicle that had several people inside.

A 14 year old was said to have been injured in the crash. McDonald is being held on a 100-thousand dollars bond.

He’s due in court next week.