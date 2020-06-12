Charges Filed in Racial Incident Caught on Video

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A confrontation caught on video in a Kenosha parking lot has led to charges. Robert Carver faces recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct charges with hate crime enhancers in the June 2nd incident.

Carver allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward an African-American woman with whom he had exchanged words. The criminal complaint alleges that Carver used a racial slur towards the woman.

The woman is heard on the video standing up in her own defense before a vehicle is seen accelerating towards her. A witness then comes on the scene and pounds on Carver’s window, causing him to drive off.

Carver is due in court next week.

The video has more than 30-thousand views on Facebook.