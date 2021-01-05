Charging Decision in Blake Shooting Imminent

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Most Kenoshans are at least a little on edge as the community awaits the decision in the Jacob Blake shooting case.

An announcement could be made very soon and the city and its businesses alike spent the day Monday prepping.

Barriers and fencing now surround most government buildings while many businesses have boarded up their windows-if they ever took the plywood down from the riots in the summer.

Later in the day Monday, Blake’s family held a march and rally as well as a candlelight vigil in anticipation of the charging decision.

Governor Tony Evers announced that approximately 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard are headed to the city.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely has the responsibility to charge Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey or not based on evidence in the August 23rd incident.

Shesky and two other officers were attempting to arrest Blake when he walked away from them with Sheskey then firing several shots at Blake’s back leaving him paralyzed.