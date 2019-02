KENOSHA, WI–As the 22nd Avenue reconstruction project enters its second season the city of Kenosha is looking for input on next year’s portion of the plan. The city has set up an on-line survey about possible improvements to the uptown streetscape.

The City is working with a consultant team to develop a vision for the area, including such things as sidewalks, lighting, landscaping and parking.

The survey takes about five minutes and must be completed by March 8th. Click here to take the survey.