Coronavirus Illinois Thursday

(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases in Illinois increased slightly, but numbers across the board were similar to the day before. Over 39,700 tests yielded 1,624 new cases of the disease on Thursday, an increase of 26. Deaths dropped by three as the stat announced 20 additional fatalities.

Hospitalizations were up very slightly, but ICU use by Covid patients dropped by nearly 30 beds. Despite recent increases in cases, those numbers have remained relatively flat over the last couple of weeks. The daily positive infection rate remained nearly the same as Wednesday’s and the rolling 7-day rate ticked up to 3.4%.

The statewide positive infection rate, however, is now below 7% after starting July near 9%.