Coronavirus Thursday Update

(Chicago, IL) While the Coronavirus continues to infect Illinois residents, the percentages continue to fall.

The state announced 593 new confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday, and 55 deaths, including 3 in Lake County. The state death toll now stands at 6,537…with 69% of those fatalities in people over the age of 70.

Lake County now has 392 deaths. Outside of the daily positive infection rate, which increased because of fewer tests…all other percentages fell, including Lake County’s… which has fallen 4 full percentage points since the start of June.

Overall hospitalizations remained unchanged, but ICU use by Covid patients fell.