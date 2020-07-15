Coronavirus Tuesday Numbers

(Chicago, IL) Confirmed cases of Coronavirus dropped across Illinois, as testing numbers fell for the 2nd straight day. The state announced 707 new cases of the disease, with 25 new fatalities including one in Lake County.

Despite the recent drop in the death rate across the state, Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s continue to show the highest numbers of the week, due to clerical “catch up” from the weekend.

The statewide, Lake County and daily positive infection rates all fell, while the rolling 7-day rate remained unchanged. Hospitalizations did bump up for a 2nd straight day, while ICU use fell by just one bed.

Hospital numbers remain lower than at this point last week, while ICU stats are similar to where they were those same 7-days ago.