Coronavirus Update: 10 Cases In Kenosha; Carthage Goes Online & More

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There are 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenosha County.

As of Sunday afternoon, Racine County had 4. None locally have been fatal. Statewide, Wisconsin has 381 positive cases and four deaths.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that the deaths ranged in age from people in their 30’s to their 90’s. Officials say that proves that younger people are not immune to the effects of the virus.

There have been 6, 230 negative tests reported as of Sunday afternoon. You can dial 2-1-1 to get the latest information of the Coronavirus Emergency.

Carthage College has announced that it will finish this semester online once an extended spring break is over.

The college made the announcement Sunday. Carthage also plans to cancel it’s in-person commencement in May. Online classes resumed Monday.

Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order that allows the Public Service Commission to forbid utilities from cutting off service for non-payment.

That rule applies to business as well as residential customers. Utilities are also not allowed to change late fees for nonpayment among other rule changes.



Evers also signed an order that streamlines the Department of Public Instruction’s ability to waive teacher-student instructional hours for the school days missed due to the crisis.