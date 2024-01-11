Coroner: Teen Who Died in Lake County Retention Pond Had Alcohol, THC in System

(Vernon Hills, IL) Toxicology findings have been released in the case of a Carpentersville teen who died after crashing her vehicle into a Vernon Hills retention pond. The body of Brissa Romero was discovered December 12th, just over a week after she disappeared on her way to a work Christmas party. Lake County Coroner’s officials on Wednesday said the 17-year-old showed a blood alcohol level of .16, twice the legal limit…and that she also showed a level of THC that would have been considered over Illinois’ limit. Despite the findings, the Coroner’s office says drowning remains the official cause of death, and the matter is considered an accident.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-11-24)