Council Strikes Agreement With Postal Service on Parking Structure

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved a plan allowing the U.S. Postal Service to lease a half dozen parking spots in the new Downtown Parking Structure.

The city will receive 5-hundred dollars from the Postal Service to park their vans in the structure. While the plan was passed on a unanimous vote, 3rd District Alderman Jan Michalski expressed some reservations.

The agreement is a temporary one, lasting until early January.

Officials are working on a plan for alternate side parking season so that downtown residents can get their vehicles off the street.