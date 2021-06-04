Country Thunder Makes Covid Protocol Plans

Crowded people hands up at a day time concert.

Country Thunder is hoping to add yet another incentive for people to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Organizers of the event met with county officials, including Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jen Freiheit this week to discuss plans for the music festival.

Dr Freiheit characterized the event as “high risk” and said that it’s an “experiment” to hold such an event with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.

Country Thunder is said to be discussing incentives for attendees to get vaccinated before the festival begins.

Attendees will either have to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test in order to attend.

There will also be masking recommendations for the unvaccinated and social distancing requirements.