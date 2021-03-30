County Health Clinic Has Numerous Open Covid Vaccine Appointments Tuesday (3/30/21)

Woman receiving an injection in her arm

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–There are numerous open spots for the Covid vaccine at the Kenosha County Clinic at the old Shopko building.

As of a check this morning, dozens of appointments are open during each 15 minute time slot beginning after 10 AM through 2:15 PM today. The appointments are available for all eligible covid vaccination groups who live, work or study in Kenosha County.

You can find the link to make an appointment on the county health’s website.

County health officials report that over 27-percent of county residents have been fully vaccinated. More than 1-million Wisconsinites have also been fully immunized against Covid-19.