COVID-19 and Wisconsin’s Primary

A federal judge has decided not to postpone Wisconsin’s presidential primary but will give people more time to file absentee ballots. Democrats and liberal groups had asked U.S. District Judge William Conley to postpone in-person voting for Tuesday’s election and extend the deadline for filing absentees until 5 PM Friday. Conley signaled during a court hearing this week that he was uncomfortable overruling state leaders’ decision to stick with the election date. But he did order Thursday that the deadline for receiving absentees be extended by nearly a week to April 13.