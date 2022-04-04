Crash Just South of Wisconsin Border Leaves North Chicago Man Dead

(Wadsworth, IL) One person is dead after a weekend crash in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place around 3 o’clock on Sunday morning when a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 173. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over into the westbound lanes near North Mill Creek Road, and ended up hitting an embankment, a utility pole and trees before coming to a stop. The driver, a 45-year-old North Chicago man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is being looked into as a possible factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-4-22)