Crystal Lake Man Charged in Lake County Crash That Killed Ingleside Man

(Lake Villa, IL) Charges have been filed in a crash near Lake Villa that took place earlier this year. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say an investigation determined that Craig Muzard, who lives in the Crystal Lake area, was under the influence of cocaine when he caused a head-on crash back in February that left 73-year-old George Giannakakis dead. Muzard now faces charges including DUI Drugs Resulting in death and reckless homicide. The 74-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, future court dates are currently unknown.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-21-23)