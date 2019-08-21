Deerfield Man Facing New Assault Charges

Gavel

(Waukegan, IL) A Deerfield man that was charged earlier this year with assaulting an underage girl is facing new charges.

Milton Galvan was charged back in May in connection with an incident that allegedly took place in October of 2018. The new charges come from a case in 2011 that was re-opened after similarities were discovered in the 2018 case.

Galvan now faces varying counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The 44-year-old is free on a $250,000 bond.