Defendant Denies Sexual Assault

KENOSHA, WI–The man accused of assaulting a woman and being involved in a standoff with deputies appeared in court Tuesday. 33 year old Robert Eaton faces several charges related to last Friday’s incident.

At the hearing, Eaton’s defense claimed that he did nothing to injure or assault the woman and that she tried to seduce him. The woman told investigators that when she turned down his advances he allegedly turned violent and sexually assaulted her.

A search of Eaton’s Trevor home-where the alleged assault happened-turned up several hand guns, rifles, and shotguns; as well as the woman’s clothing. A motion to dismiss the sexual assault charges was denied. Eaton is being held on 250-thousand dollars bond and is due back in court next week.