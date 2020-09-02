DOJ Reviews More than 100 Pieces of Evidence in Blake Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (AP)–The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it has reviewed 28 videos related to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Only two cellphone videos that captured the Aug. 23 shooting have been widely distributed over social media.

The state Justice Department did not describe what was seen on any of the videos. Kenosha police do not have body cameras. Blake’s family says the 29-year-old man is paralyzed.

The Justice Department said Tuesday that it also issued four search warrants and collected more than 100 pieces of evidence, but did not give any further details.