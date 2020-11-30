Downtown Vision Plan Moves Forward

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Plans to redevelop a large stretch of Kenosha’s Downtown are moving forward.

City officials revealed more details about the Downtown Vision Plan which would create a new Municipal Building, two high rise residential buildings, and a new performing arts center and public park.

The Performing Arts Center will seat over 1-thouand people while there will also be a 300 seat community theater. The plan will go before the city committees next month and plans are for the common council to approve the plan by the end of the year.

No developer or cost was released.