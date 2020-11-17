Events
Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete
Dr. Russ Brewer-Care Animal Hospital 11/17/20
Nov 17, 2020 @ 11:42am
Dr. Russ is here. We talk about a new phone app for cat owners and the annual Holiday Hugs program.
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Brewer-11-17.mp3
