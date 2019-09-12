Driver Accused in Deadly OWI Crash May Take Plea Deal

KENOSHA, WI—The Illinois man accused of killing 3 members of the same Kenosha family may take a plea deal.

Today’s TMJ 4 reported this week that an attorney for Timothy Vandervere says his client may plead no contest to the charges against him while includes 3 counts of reckless homicide.

A no contest plea means that Vandervere would not admit guilt but would still be sentenced as if he were found guilty.

However any future civil litigation would still have to establish his guilt before he could be held financially liable.

Vandervere was allegedly more than four times over the legal blood alcohol content limit when he slammed into a Jeep in April, killing Vincent, Mary, and Michael Rizzo.

A judge will reportedly consider the plea next week.