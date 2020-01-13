Election officials look to launch security outreach plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials want to launch a public relations push to reassure people that elections are secure.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission staffers plan to ask the panel Tuesday for permission to spend $260,000 to develop website information, videos, news releases and graphics.

A survey conducted by advertising firm KW2 for the commission this fall found many respondents were worried about cyber-attacks, absentee ballots not getting counted and vote machine tampering.

The commission would use a $7 million federal grant to bolster election security to pay for the outreach campaign.