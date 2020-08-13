Evers expects Trump to wear mask during visit next week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he expects President Donald Trump and everyone accompanying him to wear a mask indoors and social distance when Trump visits the state for a rally next week.

The president is slated to appear at a rally in Oshkosh on Monday. His visit will coincide with the beginning the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Evers issued a statewide mask mandate in July to combat rising coronavirus infections.

He told reporters during a teleconference on Thursday that he expects Trump and his entourage to wear masks when they’re inside buildings and stay 6 feet apart.