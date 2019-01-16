Evers Wants Action on Marijuana Legalization This Year

MADISON,WI—Governor Tony Evers says he plans to address the issue of medical marijuana in the next state budget.

While addressing the media this week, Evers was asked about his view of legalizing the drug for medicinal-or even recreational use.

Evers says that he plans to action on the issue this year.

The problem for supporters of legalization is the Wisconsin State Legislature, where support among the Republican majority could be difficult.

Still, Michigan legalized recreational pot use last year and Illinois plans to take up the issue this legislative session, meaning Wisconsin may need to take action to keep pace with its neighbors.