Evers wants to freeze private voucher school enrollment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to cap enrollment in Wisconsin’s private voucher school program, ending expansions that Republicans have enacted over the past eight years.

Evers was to include the proposal as part of the state budget he introduces on Thursday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on Evers’ voucher school plans Monday.

Evers also is calling for suspending creation of any new independent charter schools until 2023.

The proposals are unlikely to pass in the Legislature, where Republicans in control have prioritized growing the voucher and charter school programs.

Evers also plans to require that businesses receiving tax incentives for major economic development programs disclose major changes to their plans. Also, businesses could not use tax dollars to move jobs out of state.

WisPolitics.com first reported on that proposal Saturday.