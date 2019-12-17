Family of 18-year-old fatally shot by Wisconsin officer sues

RACINE, WI (AP)—The family of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a Mount Pleasant police officer is suing over his death.

The family of Ty’Rese West filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday against Sgt. Eric Giese and the Village of Mount Pleasant. West’s family alleges wrongful death and excessive force.

Giese shot West in June after the teen failed to have a light on his bike while riding in the dark.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson announced in September that the officer acted in self-defense and would not be charged.