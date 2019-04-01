Family Starts Petition to Keep Killer in Prison

KENOSHA, WI–The family of a man murdered in 1985 along with Kenosha County officials are trying to keep his killer in prison.

Eric Nelson was convicted of killing Joseph Vite and has spent the past 30 plus years in prison. However Nelson was recently moved to a minimum security facility ahead of possibily being paroled. Now Vite’s family has started an on-line petition to keep Nelson in prison.

At a Monday press conference, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced an effort to reach out to other officials who may be able to influence a decision by the Wisconsin Parole Board.

If you want to learn more about the case click here to sign the petition click here