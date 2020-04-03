Farmers Forced to Dump their Milk

Many dairy processing plants across Wisconsin have more product than they can handle and that’s forced farmers to begin dumping their milk down the drain. That’s the case at Golden E Dairy near West Bend. Farmer Ryan Elbe tells Channel 12 they are dumping about 30,000 gallons a day. The coronavirus has dried up the marketplace for dairy products as restaurants, schools and business in food service have been closed. The Journal Sentinel reports that Elbe’s cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America, for now has agreed to pay them for their milk that’s being dumped. But, like most cooperatives, DFA can only afford to do that for so long.