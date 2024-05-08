Fatal Morning Crash in Lake County Leaves Two Dead, One Injured

Wauconda, IL (WLIP)–Investigators are probing a fatal traffic crash that occurred Wednesday morning.

It claimed two lives and left one individual seriously injured.

Deputies were called to the scene at Fairfield Road and Chardon Road in unincorporated Wauconda around 8 AM.

Authorities discovered a collision between a vehicle and a dump truck, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

The dump truck, driven by a 44-year-old Round Lake Park resident, was heading northbound while another vehicle, operated by a 48-year-old woman from Waukegan, was traveling westbound.

The second vehicle proceeded into the intersection with the front of the dump truck striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The dump truck then rolled onto its side, spilling a load of loose concrete.

The driver of the second vehicle and a backseat passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Round Lake Beach, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a 45-year-old woman from Round Lake Beach, sustained critical injuries but is now in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital.

The dump truck driver escaped unharmed.

Autopsies are scheduled for the deceased victims as the investigation continues under the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.