Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Asks for His Court Case to Be Dismissed

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Judge heard arguments Monday from the father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect, asking that the case connecting him to the shooting be dropped. Robert Crimo Jr. is facing multiple felony counts of reckless conduct after prosecutors accused him of signing off on a firearms card for his son…who three years later, allegedly opened fire on an Independence Day parade. The defense says Crimo Jr. was charged under an unconstitutionally vague law. A ruling is expected on August 28th. The shooting suspect, Robert Crimo III, faces well over 100 felony charges, and remains held without bond in the Lake County Jail, awaiting trial.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-8-23)