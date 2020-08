KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Fire Crews are on the scene of a large blaze in the city’s uptown. Scanner reports indicate that the fire is in a building in the 62-hundred block of 22nd avenue.

Crews have begun defensive operations and all fire crews have safely evacuated the building. Roads around the area have been barricaded.

There is no word yet on what started the flames…we’ll have more info as it becomes available.