Firefighter killed, 3 injured in Wisconsin shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a firefighter responding to a medical emergency has been killed in a shooting in Wisconsin that left three others injured.

Authorities say the shooting happened after police and firefighters responded to a medical emergency around 5:30 p.m. in downtown Appleton. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, but didn’t say if anyone is in custody.

A procession was held overnight in Milwaukee as the firefighter’s body was brought to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. Firefighters lined the street as emergency vehicles escorted the body.