Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

CHICAGO, IL (WLIP)—The first case of Coronavirus in Lake County has been reported.

The announcement came on Wednesday about a man in his 50’s who contracted the disease…though at this point it’s unclear if it was travel related, or contracted in another way. The man is said to be in stable condition.

Officials announced several other cases as well, bringing the total to 25, with 22 of those in Cook County. Most have already made, or are on their way to making a full recovery.

There have been no deaths.

The breakout though has led to some local event cancelations, and restricted access at some businesses.