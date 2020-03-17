First Drive-Thru Testing For Covid-19 Opens in Pleasant Prairie

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha has its first drive-thru Coronavirus testing site. Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie opened the drive-thru testing site Tuesday (March 17th) in the parking lot of their clinic at 10256 Old Green Bay Road.

You MUST make an appointment to be tested, which will be available Monday-Friday from 6:30 AM until 6:30 PM; and from 8 AM until 4:30 PM on Saturdays. Testing is closed on Sunday.

Anyone who believes they are suffering symptoms from Covid-19 virus must call 262-671-7777 for an initial evaluation. Staff will then determine if a test is necessary.