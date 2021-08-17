First Human Case of West Nile Virus in Lake County Since 2018

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-17-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Health officials say they have encountered the first human case of the West Nile virus in 3 years. A Deerfield man in his 70’s became ill and was diagnosed in late July. This is a first for Lake County since 2018, when there were 8 human cases of the mosquito-borne illness. Illinois Health officials say this is the 3rd diagnosed case in the state this year, with the other two being in Cook County. There hasn’t been a human West Nile death in Lake County, or the state of Illinois, since 2005.