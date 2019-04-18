Flood Containment Plan Deemed Sufficient

September rains flood the Foxconn site, with run-off into the Fox River.

KENOSHA,WI—A storm water plan for the Foxconn area has received good news.

An evaluation by the Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission has deemed proposed stormwater controls as “sufficient” and will protect the land and rivers downstream from flooding.

SEWRPC used hydrologic modeling to test the proposals for runoff control and demonstrated controls will effectively stop flood flows downstream.

The effects of potential runoff has caused concerns both in Kenosha and Racine counties but also in the village of Gurnee which is in the Pike River floodplane.