Fore! Kenosha County Golf Courses Open Friday

Selective focus close up of golf ball on green with red flag and trees

Kenosha County golfers will celebrate the first day of spring one day early this year. Kenosha County’s Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course will open for play, weather permitting, on Friday.

Dan Drier, PGA Professional and General Manager of Golf Operations for Kenosha County, said in a press release the renovation of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links is complete. Also, conditions at Petrifying Springs Golf Course have improved and new continuous cart paths have been added.

Daily fees and season passes have remained the same great value for the last 11 years, with options available including unlimited golf, senior, and junior rates. For the start of the season, hours of operation for both courses will be from 8 a.m. to dusk, seven days a week, weather permitting.

As the weather gets warmer, the courses will open earlier. Due to saturated conditions on the courses, the season will begin with a requirement that carts must remain on cart paths only. This will be strictly enforced. Violators will be required to walk the rest of their round, with no refunds offered.