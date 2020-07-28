Forest Preserve Police Seek Information on Attempted Rape

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Forest Preserve Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an attempted rape suspect.

Officials say during the mid-morning hours of July 19th, a woman was pushed off her bike in the Lyons Woods Forest Preserve in the Waukegan area. Her attacker tried to sexually assault her, but she resisted, and the suspect eventually stole her bike and fled.

The suspect is only described as a dark skinned male. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to contact the Forest Preserve Ranger Police Department