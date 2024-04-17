Former Mayor John Antaramian Thanks City For Time in Office

Former Mayor John Antaramian at his final Kenosha Common Council Meeting on April 15th 2024. City of Kenosha.

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s now former mayor presided over his final Kenosha Common Council meeting this week.

John Antaramian was first elected mayor in 1992 as Kenosha faced a crossroads for its future.

During his 24 years in office during four different decades the city has transformed from post-industrial to building back a vibrant business, commerce, and tourism markets among many other accomplishments.

During Antaramian’s final Common Council meeting on Monday night, the outgoing mayor expressed appreciation for the citizens of Kenosha.

Antaramian also thanked the city’s staff and employees as well as the Alderpersons on the council.

As to his future plans Antaramian says he plans to write a book.