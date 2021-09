A building is boarded up after the August 2020 Kenosha Riots.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Wisconsin Department of Corrections may soon be back at a site they had to vacate after the Kenosha Riots.

The Kenosha News reports that the D-O-C is working with the owner of the property on 60th Street to agree to a new lease agreement and the building of a new Probation and Parole office.

The former facility was burned in the riots following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.