Former Tremper Choir Director Chalgren Passes Away

KENOSHA, WI–A longtime Kenosha educator and the founder of the annual Madrigal Feaste at Tremper high school has died. Kurt Chalgren was the choir director at Tremper for three decades and the yearly tradition he began at the school has been going now for over forty years.

Current Tremper Choir Director Polly Amborn told WLIP that he was a driving force behind the Madrigals.

Along the way, Chalgren influenced countless students through Kenosha Unified’s Fine Arts program. Chalgren also directed the Kids From Wisconsin group which professionally trains students from across the state who then travel and perform.

Chalgren’s funeral will be at St Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha on Thursday at 11 AM. The visitation will be at Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. He was 77 years old.