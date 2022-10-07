Freeze Warning For Kenosha Friday Night Into Saturday Morning

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–If you have sensitive plants you’re trying to keep alive through autumn then you’ll need to cover them or bring them inside tonight.

The season’s first freeze warning goes into effect at 1 AM for the entire area until 8 AM tomorrow.

The National Weather Service says that lows will reach the mid-30’s during the overnight and early morning hours.

But a mild-weather weekend is on the way after that.