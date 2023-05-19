AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Fundraisers Established for Buffalo Grove High School Students Killed in Crash

May 18, 2023 7:34PM CDT
Via Alpha Image Library

(Buffalo Grove, IL) Fundraisers have been established for each of the four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The four male teens were in what police called the “primary” vehicle when the crash took place Tuesday night in Wheeling. Three other people, including one other teen in that primary vehicle, were hospitalized. Several people on Wednesday and Thursday descended on the scene of the crash to mourn and leave a makeshift memorial. The incident remains under investigation. 

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-18-23)

Fundraiser Links:

18-year-old Richard De-Ita of Wheeling17-year-old Kevin Hernandez-Teran of Wheeling17-year-old Ricky Barcenas of Arlington Heights16-year-old Jesus Rodriguez of Wheeling

